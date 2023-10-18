Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Set To Commence On October 26

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Organisers of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters have confirmed that the 26th edition of the popular DP World Tour golf event will be held at the picturesque Doha Golf Club (DGC) from October 26 to 29.

The highly-anticipated event which will be launched at a press conference scheduled to be held at the Qatar Golf Association (QGA) premises on October 24 is organized by the QGA , the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), DGC and long-term Title Sponsor, Commercial Bank.

The tournament is considered Qatar's annual 'must-attend' sporting and social event, first held in 1998 and widely known for bringing together the world's best golf talent; the likes of Rory Mcllroy, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson have all competed in previous years.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was attended by over 20,000 spectators in previous years and broadcast to a global TV audience of over 500 million households.

Qatar Golf Association President Hassan Al Naimi (L) and Group CEO of Commercial Bank Joseph Abraham (R)

For the 26th edition of the event, all eyes will be on Doha as the biggest names in the sport will compete for the Mother of Pearl Trophy on one of the most challenging courses on The Tour, the Doha Golf Club.

In pursuit of a strategic vision, a decision of paramount importance has been taken: the rescheduling of the Qatar Masters to conclude the season on the DP World Tour.

This deliberate and calculated manoeuvre is anticipated to yield an unprecedented level of brand exposure and significantly amplify the tournament's viewership.

This strategic shift aligns the event with a time when sports enthusiasts are most fervently engaged and tuned in.

Furthermore, in a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to the sport and its dedicated players, the tournament's prize money has been generously increased from its previous sum of $2m to an impressive $3.

This substantial augmentation in prize funds not only elevates the event's prestige but also solidifies its standing as the ultimate destination for professional golfers aspiring to compete at the highest echelons of their field.

With these monumental updates in place, the Qatar Masters stands on the cusp of establishing new benchmarks of excellence within the realm of golf.

QGA President Hassan Al Naimi said:“I'd like to start by expressing my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, for his invaluable support of both this championship and the sport of golf.

Furthermore, I would like to express my thanks to all sponsors, with special acknowledgment to our main sponsor the Commercial Bank of Qatar.

The tournament also continues to contribute to encouraging young Qataris to take up the sport and learn from The DP World Tour Stars.

“Preparations for the next tournament are well underway, together with our partners who have played a vital role in enhancing the event experience for both players and spectators each year. We look forward to welcoming the players, golf fans and our valued sponsors to Doha Golf Club for another edition of world-class golf on 26 October 2023,” said Al Naimi.

Group CEO of Commercial Bank Joseph Abraham said:“The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is one of Qatar's most popular annual sporting events and offers something for everyone – players, golf fans and families. Golf fans can watch the world's best golfers in action and families can enjoy a weekend outdoors socialising in the family zone and public village. The event is in line with our strategic vision as it positions Qatar as a key player in the sports industry. It also presents a huge opportunity for some of Qatar's promising young golfers to play alongside the best players in the world. We are proud to be working with the QGA, QOC and Doha Golf Club again, to stage one of the leading golfing events in the region.”