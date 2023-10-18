UAE President Receives Written Message From German President

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 18th October 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, inviting His Highness to make a state visit to Germany to strengthen the relations between the two friendly countries.

The message was received by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, as he received Alexander Schönfelder, the German Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen their ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries, as part of their strategic partnership.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.