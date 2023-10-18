Nahdet Misr Plans To Invest In 25 Educational Nurseries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dalia Ibrahim, Chairperson of Nahdet Misr Publishing Group, said that the company operates about 13 companies, including nine that specialize in education. One of them is based in Saudi Arabia, and the other eight are in Egypt.

Ibrahim told Daily News Egypt, on the sidelines of her participation in GITEX Global Dubai 2023, that her company is currently working on establishing a school for applied technology to expand its investments in technical education.

She said that the company started investing in nurseries in partnership with one of its affiliates. The first phase of investment will include 10 nurseries in Greater Cairo, with the ultimate goal of reaching 25 within two years. The company is also working on investing in schools in collaboration with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

Nahdet Misr Entrepreneurship, a venture capital company, is participating this year in GITEX and has invested in over 14 startups.

Ibrahim revealed that the company is about to make a new investment in a startup in the African market, in line with its vision of expanding its investments in the Middle East and Africa region.

Despite the challenges that entrepreneurs and startups face, and the decline in the global education investment market by approximately 70% this year, five companies within the investment portfolio of Nahdet Misr Entrepreneurship have closed new investment rounds from foreign investors.

According to Ibrahim, Nahdet Misr Entrepreneurship has invested $400,000 in the startup“Crafty”, which provides training and marketing services to owners of crafts and professions.

Moreover, the company is currently using artificial intelligence in its work cycle, which may help save about 60% of the effort normally required.