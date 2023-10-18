Lenovo International Appoints MCS As Authorized Distributor Of Its Data Center, Networking Products In Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dubai – Lenovo, the global company, has announced its partnership with Middle East Information Technology Services Company (MCS) as an authorized distributor of its data center and cloud computing products in Egypt and several African countries. This partnership aims to offer new value-added services to its customers in the areas of data centers, servers, storage units, networks, software, and solutions that are scalable and upgradable.

This announcement was made during the GITEX Global Exhibition and Conference, which is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 16-20 October at the World Trade Center.



Tarek Shabaka, Chairperson of MCS, said that the cooperation enables the company to provide a range of new competitive advantages to customers, based on innovative solutions and products from Lenovo, which will help accelerate the digital transformation in various sectors of the companies, private institutions, and government agencies that have a clear vision of achieving development goals through the digitization of all services and management and operation systems.

Alaa Al-Bawab, General Manager of Lenovo Group for Infrastructure Solutions in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, said that the partnership with MCS helps Lenovo expand its presence in Egypt and several African countries as a trusted distributor of advanced data centers and cloud computing solutions.