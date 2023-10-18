Minister Of Communications Launches New 'Drive Thru' Service In Post Offices

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated the first branch of the new generation of post offices that offer a“Drive Thru” service. The branch is located in Nasr City and is equipped with the latest technological systems and solutions. It allows citizens to access Egypt's digital services and integrated government, financial, and postal services from their cars without having to leave them. He was accompanied by Sherif Farouk, the Chairperson of Egypt Post.

Talaat said that the“Drive Thru” post office in Nasr City is the first of its kind in Egypt. He explained that the“in-car service” office, known as“Drive Thru,” enables citizens to obtain all postal services while in their cars. He added that the office provides postal and financial services, as well as government services that are offered by the Post Office in cooperation with other government agencies, such as civil registry or obtaining a violations certificate. He stated that the office represents a qualitative shift in the way services are provided to all citizens.

Talaat also mentioned that a plan is being implemented to expand postal outlets throughout the country, including Egyptian Post, which has about 4,500 post offices. He said that the expansion plan includes the creation of mobile post offices, light post offices in the form of postal kiosks, and another new type of office that allows entry to the post office by car,“Drive Thru.” He revealed that there is a plan to spread this type of office in the rest of Greater Cairo and various governorates.

Farouk said:“The opening of the Drive Thru post office is part of our strategic plan, which aims to facilitate citizens' access to services and improve their quality. The Drive Thru post office is one of the modern postal outlets that was established in an innovative way that provides a unique experience for customers. Through this outlet, customers can obtain all government, financial, postal, and digital Egypt services with ease, speed, and effectiveness, during their daily commute whether they are on their way to work, shopping, or any other activity. It allows customers to interact with the counter employee, perform the required transactions, and use ATMs without getting out of their car by following smooth roads that enable them to approach the windows, conduct transactions, and obtain services. The roads have signs that ensure regular movement of cars during entry and exit.”

Minister Talaat drove his car to one of the service windows inside the“Drive Thru” post office in Nasr City, where he experienced one of the services provided by the office.

The“Drive Thru” post office covers an area of 2,000 square meters and has 7 windows to provide various services, such as paying traffic fines, paying electricity, water, and gas bills, disbursing pensions, current account services, local and international transfers, correspondence services, parcels, express mail, postal savings services, and landline phone bill payment service. The office has 2 ATMs and is equipped with advanced surveillance systems, fire and theft alarms, and a UPS device. The office operates 24 hours a day from Saturday to Thursday, and on Friday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.