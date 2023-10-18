10Th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day At Hyde School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, October 26th, Hyde School will be hosting its 10th Annual Maine Youth Leadership Day . More than 1,200 young leaders from schools and community groups across the great state of Maine will converge on Hyde's Bath, Maine campus for a day of leadership workshops and to hear from speakers who play a leading role in Maine businesses and non-profit organizations, as well as educators from both private and public schools throughout the state. In the 10 years since its founding, Maine Youth Leadership Day has run workshops for over 10,000 Maine students in grades 8 through 12.This year's theme,“The Courage to Lead: Summoning the Strength to Make a Difference,” emphasizes the importance of taking first steps towards tackling challenges and persevering through obstacles with grit and determination. Students from around the state explore their leadership potential through workshops, presentations, and speakers. By bringing together a field of distinguished adults and aspiring student leaders from across Maine, students develop a heightened sense of self-awareness, empathy for others, and discover their unique potential as a leader.Hyde School is excited to announce two noted Maine leaders as our distinguished guests – Jac Arbour and Lee Goldberg. Arbour, the keynote speaker, is the Founder and CEO of J.M. Arbour, a private wealth management firm. A graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine, Jac also attended Bowdoin College. Arbour began his career in the financial services industry where he currently leads a team of fiduciaries and private wealth advisers who enrich the lives of those they serve. Jac is also the author of several publications including, among others, May You Drink from the Saucer: Timeless Truths for an Extraordinary Life (2013) and This Little Piggie: The Tale of an Extraordinary Piggy Bank (2021).Leading our student panel this year is Lee Goldberg, the multi-Emmy nominated morning anchor of Maine's own NBC affiliate, NEWS CENTER Maine (WCSH 6). Goldberg's contributions to journalism in Maine have been recognized by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and the Associated Press, as well as the Maine Athletic Directors' Association, which has named him Media Person of the Year.To register a group, please contact Stefan Jensen at or (207) 443-7380.About Hyde SchoolFounded in 1966 by Joseph W. Gauld, Hyde School is an independent, co-educational independent school serving students from grades nine through postgraduate. Along with traditional educational offerings such as college preparatory academics, athletics, and the arts, Hyde School provides students with experiences that will guide, shape, and transform how they see themselves and their family. Since our founding, Hyde School has focused on the premise that character, attitude, and effort will lead to academic excellence, meaningful achievement, and personal fulfillment. Hyde is built on our founding belief that every individual is gifted with a unique potential that defines a destiny, and it is character development that opens the door to one's unique potential.

Lisa Geller

Hyde School

+1 207-443-7162

email us here