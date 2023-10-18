Seven Generations Of California Lore, Indigenous, Mexican, Irish

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Native Population Enslaved in Their Own Country

- Damian Bacich, D, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Book title: THE UNDONEAuthor: Ronald R. Crosthwaite Contact: 818-429-7341189 pages. Historical fiction. Target audience are readers interested in California history and lore, available at amazon ISBN 978-0-9898447-3-4SEVEN GENERATIONS OF CALIFORNIA LOREINDIGENOUS, MEXICAN, IRISHThe Undone is a historical fiction novel based on real people and events covering the dramatic history and lore of early California from before 1769 until it became a State in 1850. These stories represent seven generations of the author's own family history.The Undone is what the local natives of Southern California called the Europeans who came to settle this land for the king of Spain. According to legend, the native magician took clay from the earth and baked it in an oven to make humans. The first batch was too light and they were sent away. They became known as The Undone. When the magician repeated the procedure, the shade was just right, and thus formed the people of the land. But then, The Undone returned.Morning Star, the daughter of a powerful Chief, was instrumental in bringing the two cultures together by marrying a Spanish soldier. Her father remained faithful to the old ways, wanting to force The Undone to go back to where they came from. He began to raid the Spanish settlement, causing destruction and chaos for the new Spanish mission. By unforeseen circumstances, the chief's daughter's betrothed was ordered to bring the raiding chief to justice. A battle ensued resulting in the chief's death, causing an unthinkable situation for his daughter.A young Spanish soldier was sent to thwart a raiding pirate from sacking the Spanish-held San Juan Capistrano. He was the last of military authority, lasting 60 years, who then transferred the power to the mayor of San Diego, to a civil authority.A beautiful Spanish señorita was the subject of a tragic love story between her and her Russian lover. Their love was not to be, adding to the dramatic stories of romance in the days of the Spanish Dons.Another story involves an Irish immigrant who mistakenly boarded the wrong ship on the East Coast that was bound for San Francisco. After jumping ship at San Diego, he was taken in by the local Spanish settlers. When war broke out between the United States and Mexico, he had no choice but to join the Americans or be treated as a traitor and put in jail. During the Battle of San Pasqual, he fought against people he had come to know as family.After a twelve-year reign, the proud Spanish Dons lost their vast ranchos when the onslaught of Americans came to plunder the newly discovered gold mines of California. This also took its toll on the original inhabitants of California, leaving them displaced and enslaved in their own country.Within this book the legacy of the author's family lives on throughout the state of California from San Diego to San Francisco. Family names of Argüello, Crosthwaite and Osuna stories have been passed on to his children and grandchildren and now to you.Author Bio:Ronald R. Crosthwaite is a 7th generation Californian. He is a graduate from the Art Center College of Design and has a life time teaching credential in the arts. His book of short stories, "KNOCK KNOCK: Snapshots of Perfect Strangers," is acclaimed for its insightful observation of human behavior.

