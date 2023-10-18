The Power Of Participation: How Henoscene Prioritises Actions Over Likes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Screenshot of the LeMondeur, Big Life Foundation Impact Campaign "I Stand For" on Henoscene App

Contributions to the Le Mondeur X Big Life Foundation Impact Campaign "I stand for" on Henoscene

Upcoming Impact Campaign on Henoscene with AbInBev, Agua Zalva, 100+ and Accelerator

An Impact-First Creative Application for Youth, Consumers and Changemakers

- Asher Jay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In today's environmental and social landscape, there is a growing urgency among GenZ and Millennials to address pressing planetary and humanitarian concerns like climate change, biodiversity loss, social injustices, economic inequity, etc. However, the prevalence of corporate oversight, greenwashing claims and the widening intention-action gap between what science deems critical and what institutional budgets deem feasible has seeded deep mistrust with the youth. Eco-anxiety and climate-change despair have left young consumers feeling helpless, longing for a way to actively participate in creating a better future. The Henoscene application offers youth a chance to result in sustainable, collaborative creations that get spotlighted and produced by renowned corporations looking to make a genuine verifiable difference.

Henoscene was founded in June 2022 by Asher Jay , National Geographic Explorer turned tech entrepreneur, whose domain expertise is in purpose marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental Social Governance (ESG), and global impact initiatives.

Henoscene's mission is to go beyond the superficiality of impressions and click-throughs, leveraging the power of energy-optimized Web 3.0 technology. The application enables brands, nonprofits, and ad agencies to campaign collaboratively with the public, in ways that move beyond traditional paid media frameworks and reach-based metrics toward impact-first intentional actions and credible outcomes.

“As an interdisciplinary, lateral thinker who thrives in intersectional contexts, obsessed with wildlife conservation, marine stewardship, and social equity, I wanted to build an impact hub where everyone could show up to co-create and champion rich, lasting legacies of relevant and indispensable social and environmental impact. Having worked with brands, nonprofits, and creatives for over a decade on crowd-sourced campaigns and stakeholdership-driven impact projects worldwide, I can assure you it is impossible to do something truly meaningful alone. I created Henoscene to offer an equitable space for socially and ecologically engaged individuals, compassionate creatives, and institutional stakeholders to collaborate toward sustainable and substantial products, services, content, and outcomes,” Says Jay.

One of the most exciting features of Henoscene is its portable, accessible campaign infrastructure that places accountability at anyone's fingertips anywhere. Most impact campaigns and products fail to portray the voices, vision, and votes of the demographics they claim to understand and aim to serve, on Henoscene however, brands can effortlessly foster and feature diverse talent and represent authentic perspectives.

Henoscene was specifically built to cater to the needs and desires of youth who care deeply, at times even anxiously, about people and the planet. Henoscene believes in the co-creation and production of sustainable goods through consensus and feedback, ensuring that only market-created and market-validated consumer products and content are brought to life. The platform utilizes energy-optimized Blockchain technology to facilitate real-time polling and enable market validation, giving rise to products and content endorsed by explicit public consent. Henoscene urges individuals to exercise personal agency and competence within a peer-to-peer framework that nurtures relatedness, which renders self-determination the guiding force for good on the app.

Furthermore, Henoscene helps brands optimize their social and environmental returns on every dollar invested into their impact campaigns which fall under the banner of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). By mapping impact blind spots and opportunities, Henoscene enables brands to make informed decisions that truly make a lasting positive difference. With Henoscene, both consumers and the general public gain clarity on where brands are showing up and why, fostering an abundance of synergistic opportunities, and a landscape of trust and transparency.

We understand that the next generation of consumers want to be actively engaged in the products, media, and impact outcomes created by brands. With Henoscene, anyone can provide early inputs that come to sculpt the design and development process for a brand product or media asset, ensuring that brands are authentically aligned with their sense of purpose, market needs, and consumer values. Moving a brand's purpose value proposition out of a vapid exposure economy and into a validated creator economy.

Henoscene offers an atypical resume-building bulletin board of work opportunities for University students, high school students, content creators, and emerging youth professionals, who can convene, collaborate, connect, and create the tangible change they wish to see in the world.

Henoscene provides university students a platform to apply their knowledge and skills beyond the classroom. Engaging with real-world issues and collaborating with committed brands and nonprofits allows students to showcase their creativity while contributing to conservation efforts. Additionally, the opportunity to network with renowned corporations, agencies, and icons in the industry can be invaluable for career advancement.

Henoscene's campaigns offer high school students an educational experience like no other. By participating, they not only deepen their understanding of conservation efforts and social justice issues but also gain practical experience in creating meaningful change. Furthermore, these campaigns allow them to develop their artistic and design skills, compete against their peers, and receive recognition from industry leaders. Early involvement in cause-driven initiatives can shape their worldview and inspire them to continue making a positive impact in the future.

Content creators who submit their designs to Henoscene gain visibility, exposure, and the opportunity to spotlight their value systems. Collaborating with visionary individuals, ranging from artistic curators to conservation advocates, offers creators a chance to learn and grow professionally. The campaigns provide a pathway for their designs to be minted and manufactured, resulting in tangible additions to their portfolios and public support for their abilities. Each collaboration and success serves as a testament to their talent and increases their chances of securing future projects and collaborations.

Emerging youth professionals aspiring to work in sustainability, conservation, or creative industries can greatly benefit from participating in Henoscene's campaigns. This involvement allows them to build a compelling and diverse resume by engaging across different industry sectors and impact silos. Furthermore, the platform facilitates networking and connections with like-minded individuals, industry professionals, and potential mentors. By aligning their work with their values, emerging professionals can make a tangible impact, accelerating their personal and professional growth.

By engaging in brand CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaigns on Henoscene, young professionals and youth can proactively contribute towards a more sustainable and conscientious tomorrow.

Asher Jay

Henoscene

+1 917-769-7925

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

What is Henoscene?