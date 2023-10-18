(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Doubleview Reports Strong Massive Sulphide Intercept Logged in Drill Hole H067



Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - October 18, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview) is pleased to showcase a long intercept of massive sulphide mineralization in drill hole H068 at its Hat Project. The Hat polymetallic porphyry project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, has demonstrated that it contains several of the metals deemed as "critical metals" by the Canadian and American federal governments.

The accompanying photographs illustrate the character of the mineral zone. The long sulphide intercept will be transported under enhanced security protocols for analytical analysis. Assay results will be published in a subsequent news release upon receipt and verification. Further details, including collar coordinates and orientation, will be provided in the immediate future.

Drill hole H067 was collared 320 metres south of drill hole H034 and is directed to the projected south extension of the Lisle Zone. The strong sulphide mineralization appears to comprise sections of very strong chalcopyrite and pyrite, including about 2 metres of nearly massive chalcopyrite. [Chalcopyrite contains about 30% copper].

Further information and maps are being developed to demonstrate the southern extension of the Lisle zone. It is currently projected that the drilling will extend the deposit for another 450m by 340m towards the south while the deposit is open in all directions.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased to see that our modelling concept has been confirmed with drilling. I am also proud of our dedicated team, including our Tahltan Band members who put their utmost efforts into this season's drilling campaign, which has been very cost effective and successful. We have drilled 1,500 meters in the past two weeks alone, and that has only been attainable due to the team's hard work, preparation and efficient execution."

The following photos depict the intersected mineralization (see this news release on the company's website if the pictures are not visible).







Photo 1: Drill Core photo of H067 - Boxes 71-72-73

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 2: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 73 - 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 3: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 73 - 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 4: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 71

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 5: Drill Core photo of H067 - Boxes 49-50-51

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 6: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 50 - 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 7: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 50 - 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 8: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 51 - 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Photo 9: Drill Core photo Close up from Box 53 - 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4) . Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

