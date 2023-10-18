Khasawneh Warns Of "Dangerous Posts Threatening National Cohesion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 18 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has clarified recent remarks on potential threats to Jordan's armed forces and security services, emphasizing that he did not allude to any journalists.He reiterated the unwavering support the press, media, and journalists consistently provide to the Hashemite leadership, the Jordanian people, and both legislative and executive branches of the government.Addressing a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Khasawneh elaborated that his concerns centered on perilous narratives gaining traction on social media platforms. These narratives, he indicated, misguidedly steer discussions toward the Jordanian heartland, while concurrently sowing discord in the national fabric.Furthermore, Khasawneh accentuated the integrity and valor of the nation's armed forces, decrying the malicious attempts to besmirch their esteemed reputation.He praised the security forces for their unwavering support to the citizenry, particularly during peaceful demonstrations that span the breadth and depth of the Kingdom.Lastly, while championing the right to peaceful protests as boundless, the Prime Minister issued a cautionary note to the nation's populace.He warned against insidious factions, distinct from the nation's core values and affiliations, that lurk in these congregations. These elements, he contended, strive to mislead the masses, fostering discord that threatens not only Jordan but also the Palestinian cause.