Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Ashghal announces a closure of light signals at Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani Intersection on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor for 8 hours to the traffic towards and from Bu Hamour, meanwhile keeping traffic open at the intersection's right turns, effective on Friday October 20, 2023, from 2am to 10am, in coordination with Traffic Department.

During the closure, road users will be required to use the intersections nearby Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani Intersection to reach their destinations as per the map.

