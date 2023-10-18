Amir Receives Phone Call From Japanese PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Japan HE Fumio Kishida.

During the call, the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, especially related to developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir stressed Qatar's firm position on condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and the necessity of making efforts to reduce the escalation and spare civilians the consequences of the fighting, and ensure that the violence does not expand regionally.