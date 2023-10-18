Qatar, Bolivia Hold Political Consultations Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Santa Cruz: The State of Qatar and the Plurinational State of Bolivia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries.



The first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was held Wednesday in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the Qatari side in this round of political consultations while Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia HE Rogelio Mayta headed the Bolivian side.



They discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and topics of common interest.