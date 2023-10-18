Brightcove Selected To Power Acquia's Video Marketing Strategy

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it is welcoming Acquia , the digital experience leader, to its roster of customers. By integrating Brightcove's Emmy Award-winning technology and solutions, Acquia will be able to create premium, video-forward experiences to enhance marketing strategies and leverage the power of video for its customers.

“Digital video is a crucial engagement and conversion tool for marketers. To successfully harness its power, companies need a full-feature partner that can help them manage, stream and distribute their video to deliver for their users at scale,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.“We're excited to have Acquia leverage Brightcove's innovative platform and expertise to provide seamless, video-fueled user experiences that drive engagement, enable data collection and analytics to guide their marketing strategy, and ultimately drive conversions and results.”

“Leveraging the Brightcove platform for video marketing will enable Acquia to more readily share our knowledge about market and technology trends with our community,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer, Acquia.“We believe using video will make our information more accessible to more people and allow them to easily discover and browse it.”

Acquia provides digital solutions to help customers build safer, more productive, and more inclusive digital experiences. The Acquia digital experience platform, Acquia Open DXP, offers capabilities for content management, digital asset management, marketing automation, personalization, and customer data management.

Acquia joins other notable enterprise companies powering their internal and external video strategies with Brightcove's streaming technology, including DocuSign, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott, Sephora, United Healthcare, Wendy's, and Yelp.

Brightcove will be a guest presenter at the upcoming Acquia Engage conference in Boston (November 14-15, 2023). The event focuses on digital innovation and features thought-provoking speakers, breakout sessions, and workshops with industry experts.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open-source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at .

About Brightcove, Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit Brightcove .

