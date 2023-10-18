IHS Cameroon Commissions Two ICT Centers For The Government Bilingual High School Sodiko In Bonaberi

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IHS Cameroon, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced the official commissioning of ICT centers at the Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Sodiko in Bonaberi, Douala, in the presence of the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga, and other dignitaries from the Littoral Region. GBHS Sodiko was selected by IHS Cameroon for the company's 2023 ICT Center Project.

This project seeks to help broaden the number of people who can access and benefit from education through improved mobile connectivity and digital skills. Designated as a school for internally displaced people, from the conflict zones of Northwest and Southwest Cameroon, GBHS Sodiko currently serves more than 2,000 students.

Under the project, IHS Cameroon has refurbished the school's existing ICT center and built a new center equipped with 30 computers, video conferencing facilities and internet connectivity.

According to IHS Cameroon CEO, Olufemi Arosanyin, “Through this project, we want to leverage existing school infrastructure and help build new ICT centers where both teachers and students can benefit from internet connectivity to further develop their skills, and access new educational material. Our aim is to help empower the Cameroonian youth through education, so that they are better able to contribute to the long-term economic growth of this country.”

Professor Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education, said,“In this digital age, it is the equipment that makes the difference. We want to build a repository of virtual learning to ensure that we can train people, so that they can go out to the rest of the country and share their digital skills with others. One of our ambitions is to have digital centers in all ten regions of Cameroon. Thanks to IHS' commitment, we believe we can achieve this dream in the future.”

About IHS Towers

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is one of the largest independent multinational towercos solely focused on emerging markets. The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: or visit: .

