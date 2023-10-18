AUD/USD Forecast: Sees Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD faced a challenging session on Tuesday as it attempted to rally but quickly surrendered its gains.

It appears that the struggle to move higher is far from over.

Traders are closely monitoring a crucial level at 0.64, which has played a significant role in the currency's past movements. This level also coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , adding another layer of resistance.

On the downside, the 0.63 level is attracting attention due to its historical significance as a support level. However, despite a short-term double-bottom formation, it's important to maintain a cautious outlook. The prevailing downtrend continues to dominate this market. The Australian dollar is caught in a web of uncertainty driven by global growth concerns, potential recessionary threats, and the influence of the US dollar as a safe-haven currency.

One key factor affecting the Australian dollar's prospects is the divergence in interest rates. The United States has been experiencing higher-than-expected interest rates, which could continue to bolster the strength of the US dollar. This puts additional pressure on the Australian dollar, given its strong connection to global economic growth. Also, it is highly connected to Asia, so make sure that you are aware of Chinese economic factors if you are going to trade the Aussie. The US dollar of course enjoys stronger interest rates as well Ahead

Breaking above the 0.65 level could be a game-changer for the Australian dollar. If achieved, it may signal a potential move toward the 0.66 level. This critical juncture aligns with the 200-day EMA and would signify a complete reversal of the prevailing trend if breached successfully. This seems too unlikely to happen at this point, but it is a possibility.

In this uncertain environment, one thing remains certain: volatility. Traders and investors should brace themselves for turbulent market conditions in the coming days and weeks. As the Australian dollar grapples with a myriad of challenges, it will continue to face headwinds from both domestic and international factors.

In the end, the Australian dollar's recent struggles highlight the complex web of factors influencing its performance. With global economic uncertainties, the strength of the US dollar, and the looming threat of a major recession, traders must exercise caution and remain vigilant. Breaking through key resistance levels may hold the key to a potential trend reversal, but for now, the only certainty is the volatility that lies ahead.

