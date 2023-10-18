Natural Gas Forecast: Continues To Slog Along

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market has entered a period of relative calm as Tuesday's early trading session unfolds. All eyes are on the crucial $3.00 level, nestled below, enticing those looking to seize a value-driven buying opportunity.

It's worth noting that the natural gas market has recently triumphed over a major resistance hurdle, positioning itself just above the breakout point. This $3.00 level, besides being a numerical milestone, carries immense psychological significance and has proven its importance on multiple occasions in the past.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Adding to the allure of this level is the fact that the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average rests just beneath it, poised to provide yet another layer of support. The overall market outlook hints at an imminent major move, and the cyclicality of the natural gas market must not be overlooked. As winter approaches, the drop in temperatures will invariably boost demand. Moreover, Europe faces supply concerns, given that its primary source of natural gas, Russia, is expected to provide limited supply this year. Compounding this issue are instances of pipeline disruptions in Scandinavia, along with uncertainties surrounding the Western African natural gas pipeline. In essence, supply constraints loom large, and all it takes is a few cold snaps to ignite a bullish rally Prudent

The prospect of breaking below the 50-day EMA does exist, potentially signaling a deeper correction. However, envisioning such a scenario at this juncture seems somewhat challenging. Even in the event of a downturn, my inclination would be to augment my long position, especially considering that current prices are historically low. At this time of year, it's customary to witness an uptick in natural gas prices, making it more of an investment than a short-term trade. Maintaining a conservative approach with respect to leverage is paramount, given the market's inherent volatility. This measured strategy is designed to help you ride out any fluctuations in the market while preserving your position.

In the end, the natural gas market stands at a crossroads, with the $3.00 level serving as the pivot point. The confluence of technical support and favorable supply-demand dynamics creates an environment ripe for a potential bullish surge. Regardless of the market's trajectory, maintaining a prudent and calculated approach is the key to navigating this volatile terrain, ensuring that you stay on course and capitalize on the opportunities that may arise.

Ready to trade FX Natural Gas ? Here are the best commodity trading platforms to choose from.