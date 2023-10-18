GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Downward Pressure Amidst Consolidatio

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the GBP/USD experienced a modest pullback, reflecting the ongoing consolidation in the currency market.

The 1.21 level below is expected to act as a solid support, while the formidable 1.2250 level above poses a significant resistance barrier. In this environment, market noise has become a prominent feature, driven in part by robust retail sales data from the United States, which has bolstered the strength of the US dollar.

The broader picture reveals the formation of a substantial bearish flag pattern, signaling a potential decline in the pound's value over the longer term. Given this scenario, a shorting strategy on rallies that fail to gain momentum seems prudent. The ultimate target lies around the 1.20 level-a psychologically significant round number. A breakdown below this critical support level could lead to a further descent towards the 1.1850 level, which has held significance in the past.

On the flip side, if a breakout occurs, the 1.2350 level becomes a formidable obstacle. This level also coincides with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average , creating a zone of considerable resistance. It would take a substantial shift in market dynamics for this barrier to be breached successfully.

The prevailing strength of the US dollar can be attributed to soaring inflation in the country and the lingering prospect of higher interest rates. These factors continue to influence market sentiment, favoring the greenback. Because of this, the market will continue to see a lot of downward pressure over the longer term, all things being equal Must Be Vigilant

For traders, the strategy remains focused on fading rallies that display signs of exhaustion in the short-term charts. The overall outlook remains bearish, with little incentive to consider buying this pair unless a decisive break above the 1.24 level occurs. Until then, a cautious approach is advised, given the persistent and aggressive downtrend in the market.

In the end, the British pound faces an uphill battle characterized by consolidation and the relentless strength of the US dollar. Technical levels, such as 1.21 and 1.2250, will play pivotal roles in determining the pound's trajectory. With a bearish flag pattern in play, shorting opportunities on rally failures appears to be the preferred strategy. The broader outlook remains bearish, though a break above the 1.24 level could potentially alter this dynamic. Traders must remain vigilant in navigating this challenging currency landscape.

