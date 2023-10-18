Crude Oil Forecast: Offers Value On Dips

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Crude oil markets experienced a modest retreat during the early hours of Tuesday, prompting some investors to seek value in the dips. This has been the way for some time, and the Tuesday session continues to see this attitude play out in the markets.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market exhibited signs of volatility in Tuesday's trading session. However, resilient buyers quickly re-entered the market, reflecting the prevailing supply concerns and significant geopolitical tensions. It appears inevitable that this market will rebound and potentially rally. The $90 level looms as a substantial psychological milestone, with the possibility of an ascent towards the $95 level.

Beneath the surface, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is poised to provide support. As long as prices remain above this level, there is a considerable contingent of buyers eager to capitalize on what they perceive as "cheap oil." A breach below this support would shift focus towards the 200-Day EMA, offering a substantial safety net. Anything below there would not only be bearish, but catastrophic for the bulls. (Highly unlikely at this point.)



In the current landscape, shorting oil seems an ill-advised move. However, it is important to note that this does not guarantee an immediate surge in prices.

Expect continued volatility, which could present numerous opportunities for short-term traders. Nevertheless, from a broader perspective, the prevailing trend is undeniably upward.

The Brent market has also demonstrated resilience, drawing buyers who seek value in the lower price range. Over the longer term, the market appears poised to target the $95 level, although achieving this milestone may require some time. A break below the 50-Day EMA could bring the 200-Day EMA into play Attention to Geopolitical Developments

Global economic growth remains a critical factor to monitor in this context. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East exert a considerable influence on oil markets. These multifaceted dynamics underscore the complex nature of the commodity market.

Ultimately, the recent retreat in crude oil prices has not deterred buyers who are eager to capitalize on perceived value. Supply concerns, geopolitical tensions, and technical support levels all point to a potential resurgence in oil prices. Short-term traders can anticipate volatility, while long-term investors are likely to view the market with an upward bias. As the market continues to evolve, attention to global economic growth and geopolitical developments remains paramount.

