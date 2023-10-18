USD/JPY Signal: Threatens Big Move Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY displayed initial weakness during Tuesday's trading session, amid a backdrop of market noise and fluctuations.

However, the currency staged a remarkable turnaround, with its sights set on the pivotal ¥150 level. This level holds immense psychological significance and is likely to garner close attention from traders. Should the market successfully breach this threshold, the path to the ¥152 level becomes increasingly feasible.

On the flip side, a break below the Tuesday trading session's candlestick low could potentially lead the market toward the ¥147.80 level. This zone boasts historical support levels, rooted in market memory, and previously served as a formidable resistance barrier. Adding to the potential support, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is rapidly approaching, further reinforcing the significance of this level. It is here that buyers are expected to step in, seeking to acquire what they perceive as "cheap US dollars."

The ongoing allure of the US dollar is underpinned by favorable interest rate differentials. In contrast to the monetary policies of other major central banks, the Bank of Japan maintains a notably loose monetary stance. This distinction continues to weigh on the Japanese yen, rendering it less appealing to most investors. Consequently, the stage is set for this currency pair to potentially break out, with any dips considered as value propositions to Short the Market

Shorting this market is currently off the table for many traders, given the persistent strength of the US dollar and the favorable technical signals. The candlestick pattern itself hints at the growing pressure to push the market higher, suggesting an upward trajectory is on the horizon. Despite earlier concerns that the Bank of Japan might attempt to combat yen devaluation, the prevailing reality is that such measures are unfeasible.

In conclusion, the US dollar has shown remarkable resilience amid market noise and fluctuations. Key levels, particularly the ¥150 threshold, are poised to shape the currency's future trajectory. The interest rate differential remains a pivotal factor favoring the US dollar, while the Japanese yen's loosened monetary policy continues to dampen its appeal. Traders are adopting a cautious approach, refraining from shorting this market, as the path of least resistance points to further dollar strength.

