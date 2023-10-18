TRY/USD Forecast: Expands Its Losses Against The US Dollar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

Entering a buy deal with a pending order from the 27.75 level.

Place a stop loss closing point below the 27.55 level.

Move the stop loss to the entry area and follow the profit as the price moves by 50 points. Close half of the contracts with a profit equal to 70 points and leave the rest of the contracts until the strong resistance level at 28.00.



Entering a sell deal with a pending order from the level at 28.15.

The best points to place a stop loss are closing the highest level of 28.29.

Move the stop loss to the entry area and follow the profit as the price moves by 50 points. Close half of the contracts with a profit equal to 70 points and leave the rest of the contracts until the support level of 27.70.

Risk 0.50%.

The Turkish lira expanded its losses against the US dollar during early trading on Wednesday morning, as the dollar-lira pair recorded new record levels after exceeding the correct figure of 28 liras per dollar yesterday. Investors followed the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday as part of the announcement of the twelfth development plan, which extends between 2024 and 2028. The plan included optimistic expectations about reducing inflation to 7.5 percent and working to raise employment levels by 3 percent annually. The development plan also aims to increase exports to reach $375 billion and raise tourism sector revenues to about $100 billion. As for the inflation target, the Turkish President announced that he aims to reduce inflation levels to 4.7 percent by 2028. The Turkish President concluded by saying that he aims for national income to reach one trillion and 589 billion dollars by the end of the plan.

Despite the ambitious plan announced by the Turkish President, fears of the fluctuations of the Turkish President himself were the main reason for the departure of major Western investors, who are hedge and investment funds, and major investment banks, to return significantly to Turkey, despite the current shift in monetary policy. It is one of the unconventional policies that the Turkish President followed and insisted on, which was based on lowering the interest rate despite the high inflation. The new economic team appointed after the presidential elections worked to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates, which underwent a successive series of increases over several months to reach 30 percent/USD Technical Analysis

On the technical level, the dollar pair rose against the Turkish lira, with the pair recording its highest level ever during early trading this morning, where it recorded levels of 28.20, after breaching the psychological levels at 28.00 during yesterday's trading. The pair continued trading within an ascending price channel on the 240-minute time frame shown in the chart.

Currently, if the pair goes up, it targets the resistance levels concentrated at 28.25 and 28.50, respectively, while if the pair declines, it targets the support levels concentrated at 27.75 and 27.50, respectively. The price is moving above the 50 and 200 moving averages on the daily time frame, as well as on the four-hour and 60-minute time frames, indicating the buyers' control and the return of the general upward trend recorded by the pair.

The pair is expected to record gains as long as it settles within the ascending price channel range. Please adhere to the numbers in the recommendation, while maintaining capital management.

