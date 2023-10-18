Swiss Cities Ban Rallies Due To Middle East Conflict

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The ban therefore also applies to a demonstration by anti-corona measures planned for Saturday in Basel, as a cantonal police spokesman confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. A trinational rally was planned under the name“Demo for Peace, Freedom and Sovereignty,” which was initially approved. At the same time, anti-fascist groups called for a counter demonstration.

Seven requests for demonstrations related to the Middle East conflict have been received in Zurich this week, a spokesman for the security department told Keystone-SDA.

The general order banning demonstrations applies from Friday 5 pm to Sunday midnight. Standing rallies and vigils are then also prohibited, as the police write.

Police assess the“probability of personal injury and property damage during rallies as very high.” The risk is therefore too great for both demonstrators and passers-by, police and rescue workers, according to the announcements from the city of Zurich and the canton of Basel City.