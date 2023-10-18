EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Felix J. Krekel appointed as new Supervisory Board member

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Felix J. Krekel appointed as new Supervisory Board member



Lehrte, October 18, 2023 – HELMA is consistently working to realign and strengthen its core business, in the course of which it has carried out an assessment of the composition of its Supervisory Board. Following on from the arrival of Andreas Zschiesche and Oliver Bletgen, who joined the company's Supervisory Board in July 2023, the municipal court of Hildesheim has recently appointed Felix J. Krekel as another new member of the HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Supervisory Board.



Felix J. Krekel (56), is a Certified International Investment Analyst and holds a degree in business administration. He also possesses many years' experience in the construction and real estate sector and a profound knowledge of the capital market, acquired in various management positions at listed companies and through his activities in investment banking. He is managing director of coinIX Capital GmbH and deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of Solutiance AG.



Accordingly the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG now comprises Karl-Heinz Maerzke (chairman), together with Oliver Bletgen (deputy chairman), Andreas Zschiesche and Felix J. Krekel. Their term of office in each case ends upon the conclusion of the annual general meeting which resolves upon the discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the financial year 2023.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary – which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer – the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures – predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany – the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary also ranks among the leading companies in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. HELMA – we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail:

