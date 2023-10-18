Jewelry Maker GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Notes Growing Success In Quarterly Financial Statement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Las Vegas-based jewelry maker GEMXX Corporation is reporting positive net revenues, and $0.00 in long-term liabilities, in the company's recently released quarterly financial statement

GEMXX is unique in that it mines its own gold resources and is making plans to operate the world's largest Ammolite gemstone mine soon, all for its distinctively iridescent jewelry products

Ammolite is a gemstone derived from the fossilized shells of large, extinct marine nautiluses - commercially mined in Alberta, Canada, and nowhere else in the world The company has a fully qualified Tier 1, Form 1A registration to raise up to $6 million through its Reg-A offering

Mine-to-market jewelry innovator

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ)

continues to build a strong gold and gemstone supply chain based on its Canadian land resources and sound financial asset management, as noted in the company's recent quarterly financial statement.

“We have made considerable strides in the past year and continue to post positive net revenues,” GEMXX CEO Jay Maull stated in the company's news release ( ).“We have also reduced our total long-term liabilities to $0.00, which is a remarkable achievement. One that tangibly reinforces our...

