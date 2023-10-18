Psychedelicnewsbreaks Mushrooms Inc. (MSRM) Announces Patent Filing For Groundbreaking Mycelium Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mushrooms (OTC: MSRM) , a leader in mycelium research and development, today announced the successful filing of its non-provisional patent, titled“Method of Generating Multifunctional Mycelium Products.” The patent showcases a unique approach to bacterial detection and nutrient delivery, marking a significant shift from the company's previous provisional filing.“With the phase 1 plan for our patent, we are channeling our efforts into a medical bandage equipped with real-time bacterial detection,” said Kimberly Carlson, CEO of MSRM.“This represents a monumental leap in health care innovation. Beyond just pinpointing infections early, our aim is to redefine how we engage with, monitor and tackle bacterial infections. The implications are profound: early detection means prompt intervention, potentially averting complications and halting outbreaks in their tracks. Imagine a bandage that changes colors to alert doctors to infections before they become serious while steadily releasing essential nutrients to improve health. This has the potential to be the next frontier in proactive and integrated healthcare.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Mushrooms Inc.
Mushrooms is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM and is the first industrial mushroom company to be listed on a public exchange. Mushrooms is a pioneering biotech company, deeply entrenched in the world of mycology. Its primary mission is to harness the transformative potential of mycelium, especially for groundbreaking applications in the health care sector. Its dedicated R&D endeavors are underpinned by advanced technology, ensuring rigorous testing and validation of the manifold health benefits of mushrooms, thereby leading to the formulation of scientifically-backed supplements. For more information about the company, visit
.
About PsychedelicNewsWire
PsychedelicNewsWire
(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:
PsychedelicNewsWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18102023000224011066ID1107265847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.