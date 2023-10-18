Psychedelicnewsbreaks Mushrooms Inc. (MSRM) Announces Patent Filing For Groundbreaking Mycelium Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mushrooms (OTC: MSRM) , a leader in mycelium research and development, today announced the successful filing of its non-provisional patent, titled“Method of Generating Multifunctional Mycelium Products.” The patent showcases a unique approach to bacterial detection and nutrient delivery, marking a significant shift from the company's previous provisional filing.“With the phase 1 plan for our patent, we are channeling our efforts into a medical bandage equipped with real-time bacterial detection,” said Kimberly Carlson, CEO of MSRM.“This represents a monumental leap in health care innovation. Beyond just pinpointing infections early, our aim is to redefine how we engage with, monitor and tackle bacterial infections. The implications are profound: early detection means prompt intervention, potentially averting complications and halting outbreaks in their tracks. Imagine a bandage that changes colors to alert doctors to infections before they become serious while steadily releasing essential nutrients to improve health. This has the potential to be the next frontier in proactive and integrated healthcare.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Mushrooms Inc.

Mushrooms is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSRM and is the first industrial mushroom company to be listed on a public exchange. Mushrooms is a pioneering biotech company, deeply entrenched in the world of mycology. Its primary mission is to harness the transformative potential of mycelium, especially for groundbreaking applications in the health care sector. Its dedicated R&D endeavors are underpinned by advanced technology, ensuring rigorous testing and validation of the manifold health benefits of mushrooms, thereby leading to the formulation of scientifically-backed supplements. For more information about the company, visit

.

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:



PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN