Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets French Presidential Envoy For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday at his Amiri Diwan office with HE French Presidential Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and the developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to de-escalate and achieve calm, along with the latest updates in Lebanon. (QNA)

