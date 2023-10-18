Commercial Bank Introduces Visual Telephone Banking In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has launched Visual Telephone Banking to empower the customer's banking journey.

Visual Telephone Banking enables customers to navigate through a user-friendly visual menu, see and fulfil their banking needs when they contact the Bank at 44490000.

Commercial Bank's mission has always been built around enabling the financial industry in Qatar and driving it forward. That said, the new Visual Telephone Banking service is a result of taking customers' feedback into consideration and introducing solutions that will transform their banking experience.

Leonie Lethbridge, EGM and Chief Operating Officer said:“We are always committed in providing an outstanding experience to customers via innovative banking services.”

In line with its mission to make everything possible, Commercial Bank's strategic approach lies within continuously bringing the most innovative and user-friendly banking services to Qatar.

