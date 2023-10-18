Spotlight On Henkel's Ergs: The Aerospace Cultural Alliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of a company's culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight on ERG series, learn about ERGs across Henkel North America, that include nearly 2,000 employees, and are helping to build an inclusive environment and advance our DEI priorities .

Learn more below about our ERG: The Aerospace Cultural Alliance (ACA).

Henkel's Aerospace Cultural Alliance aims to spread unity through diversity by highlighting the perspectives and experiences of employees at Henkel's Bay Point, California site, an adhesives manufacturing facility supporting the aerospace industry. The ERG focuses its activities in three areas: professional development, community outreach and cultural awareness.

Professional Development

The ACA hosts several programs focused on professional development that incorporate views from Henkel employees and customers. The Walkabout is a signature ACA event held every November that gives employees insight into different parts of the business, helping to break down silos that can often form in the workplace. The program provides an opportunity for employees to rotate through different business functions, providing greater awareness into work taking place. The experience culminates in a two-day workshop with a keynote speaker. This year, employees will hear from a leader at one of Henkel's customers on their insight into the importance and impact of diversity.

Community Outreach

ACA members participate in the annual Contra Costa County Science & Engineering Fair through a grant from Henkel's Make an Impact on Tomorrow's (MIT) program. Celebrating its 25th year , the MIT program provides in-kind and financial support for social projects that employees are passionate about. The ERG has been a nine-time participant and three-time silver sponsor of the fair, which reaches local students in Contra Costa County. Each year, the company awards the Henkel Highflyer recognizing a student who created an exciting project related to aerospace science.

Cultural Awareness

The ERG works to build programming that also connects professional development and community outreach with cultural moments throughout the year, including Juneteenth, PRIDE Month, International Women's Day and more. For Hispanic Heritage Month this year, the group partnered with colleagues from Henkel's Unidos! Latinx ERG to host two events for Bay Point employees including a group viewing of a virtual professional development event called“Become the CEO of Your Success” with Yvette Regalado, Founder and CEO of Our Wild Success. The groups also hosted Isaac Mizrahi, author of“Hispanic Market Power – America's Business Growth Engine,” to speak about the importance of diversity from a Hispanic perspective.

The ACA is successful thanks to its members and the strong support it receives from site leadership. The group's efforts have contributed to employee retention and recruitment efforts and supervisors have reported improved productivity after events like The Walkabout.