Common Impact Unveils 2023 Skills For City Theme: Pathways To Healthy Communities

BROOKLYN, N.Y., October 18, 2023 - Common Impact , a nonprofit that fosters purposeful partnerships between prominent companies nationwide and leading nonprofits to propel social good, today announces its upcoming semi-annual skills-based volunteer event, Skills for Cities . The one-day virtual event on October 25 will support and empower nonprofit organizations that address social determinants of health to foster healthy and equitable communities and eliminate disparities. Skills For Cities brings corporate employees nationwide together to align their unique talents and help nonprofits improve their infrastructure, effectiveness, capacity, and more.

One of the event highlights will be the Community Conversation moderated by Common Impact's CEO, Leila Saad, featuring discussions with Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies , Isiah Tucker, executive director of Inner Voice Outer Change for Youth , and Lucy Darragh, director of strategy and social impact of Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts . They will discuss the significance of the collaborative effort to nurture healthy and equitable communities and how companies can champion change in their communities.

"We believe all communities should have access to health resources, and this year's Skills for Cities event will provide innovative ways for businesses to get involved in this important work," said Leila Saad, CEO of Common Impact. "Through Skills for Cities, we're harnessing the power of skilled volunteers to help nonprofits increase their impact and improve the lives of individuals and families in need."

Hosted during Pro Bono Week on October 25, this year's event is centered around addressing the critical issue of social determinants of health. Volunteers from top sponsor, Fannie Mae , will be joined by Truist , Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts , Novartis , and S&P Global to come together for a virtual day of volunteering with Wayfinders , 904WARD , Browning the Green Space , Dan River Basin Association , Furnishing Hope , Power of Two , and Healthy Start to help enhance these organization's strategies, operations, and social impact. Volunteers will provide invaluable support to nonprofits that provide counseling, health, nutrition, financial, and education resources to individuals impacted by systemic inequality to create healthier, more equitable communities.

Skills For Cities occurs twice annually in spring and fall. In the fall of 2022, in just one day, Skills for Cities volunteers contributed more than $100,000 worth of skills-based volunteering to support nonprofits with their finance, operations, strategy, marketing, human resources needs, and more. Beyond its positive effects on nonprofits and communities, this day of skills-based volunteering provides employees with a profound sense of shared purpose and connection with others.

To learn more about Skills for Cities or to get involved, visit CommonImpact/skills-for-cities .

For more information about Common Impact, visit CommonImpact

About Common Impact

Common Impact is a national nonprofit that fosters meaningful partnerships between purpose-driven Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits worldwide to propel social good. Since 2000, Common Impact has generated over 205,000 hours of skills-based volunteering and $40 million in resources. Common Impact is dedicated to helping nonprofits expand their capacity, improve efficiency, and deliver on their mission with customized and impactful projects through corporate partnerships. Learn more about Common Impact's services , impact , and clients .

