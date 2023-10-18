Owens Corning Earns Top 10 Ranking On 2023 List Of 100 Best Corporate Citizens

(MENAFN- 3BL) TOLEDO, Ohio, October 18, 2023 /3BL/ - Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has been named to the annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking by 3BL. This ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

For the sixth consecutive year, Owens Corning placed in the top 10 of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. The company also ranked first in the capital goods industry.

“This achievement is particularly meaningful as it reinforces the importance of our work and how we do it,” said David Rabuano, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer.“This directly speaks to the commitment of our 19,000 employees in support of our mission to build a sustainable future through material innovation.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in the evaluation or ranking.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information are obtained only from publicly available sources rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking were collected from July 2022 to July 2023.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL.

“The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics,” Armon added.“They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 environmental, social and governance factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit .

