Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cafe In Bengaluru's Koramangala, Fire Tenders Rushed To Site | Video

- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out at Koramangala cafe in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said that two people had been seriously injured during the incident and were currently being treated at a local hospital. Several others were evacuated from the industrial building as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze started around noon on Wednesday at a 'Hookah bar and cafe' located on the top floor of the four-storey building. Several LPG cylinders had been stored in the area and people in the vicinity heard blast-like sounds. Locals had raised the alarm after smoke began emanating from the building had been no customers at the cafe during this time to come...
