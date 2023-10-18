'Unpadh Baccha' Rahul Gandhi Has No Knowledge About Politics: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Describing Rahul Gandhi as an“unpadh baccha” (illiterate child) having no knowledge about politics, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday criticised the former Congress president over his recent comment on dynasty politics, PTI reported, during a press conference in poll-bound Mizoram, the Congress leader referred to the positions held by Jay Shah--son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah--in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).“What does Amit Shah's son do? What is he doing exactly? What does (defence minister) Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard was Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket... Look at leaders in the BJP and ask yourself the question what heir children are doing? Many of their children are dynasties,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying in a response to a query Shah is the secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council, while Pankaj Singh--son of defence minister Rajnath Singh--is a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

Click here!''How does Amit Shah's son come into the picture? He is not in BJP but Rahul's entire family is in politics... Rahul thinks the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a wing of the BJP. Don't ask me much about him, he is an 'unpadh baccha' (illiterate child),” the Assam chief minister was reported as saying in Guwahati.\"Can Rajnath Singh's son, who is just an MLA in UP, be compared to (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi? Does he control the BJP?” Sarma asked.“Rahul has no knowledge about politics, and does not realise that he is at the core of dynasty politics... A family -- mother, father, grandfather, sister, brother -- everybody is in politics and is controlling the party. But, how can he see a parallel to that in the BJP?'' PTI quoted the Assam chief minister as saying Gandhi should give opportunity to new people and then talk about dynasty politics, Sarma added.



