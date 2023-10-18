Global Maritime Summit: India's Docks Bag Investments Worth ₹2.4 Trillion On Day 2

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's maritime docks recorded investments worth ₹2.37 trillion on the second day of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS).Around 70 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked across diverse maritime sectors, including port development, green hydrogen & ammonia, port-led growth, business & commerce, shipbuilding, knowledge exchange, and port connectivity MoUs were signed in the presence of minister of ports, shipping & waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, Shripad Naik, and

minister of state for ports, shipping & waterways Shantanu Thakur.“The Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 has ushered a new age in sustainable development of the country with a record number of 70 MoUs with an investment of ₹2.37 lakh crores. The maritime sector is playing an instrumental role as it has paved the way for India set sail towards Green Sustainability Transportation,” Sonoweal said at the MoU signing ceremony minister held ministerial-level bilateral meetings with ministers from Italy, Tanzania and Sri Lanka.

The second day of the three-day GMIS featured a series of insightful sessions, each addressing critical aspects of the maritime industry ranging from green shipping and ports to the latest trends in shipping and maritime logistics.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari deliberated virtually on developing inland waterways as an integrated element of multimodal economic corridors and Strategies and roadmap to promote coastal shipping as preferred mode of transport were discussed.

Day two of the GMIS 2023 concluded with a roundtable on Chabahar Port and its role in enhancing regional connectivity and its inclusion in INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor).On day one of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for 21 projects worth ₹18,800 crores with 34 MoUs worth ₹3.24 lakh crore was inked during the Inaugural session.



