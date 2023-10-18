New England To Napa Valley: 7 MUST Visit Fall Destinations In USA


10/18/2023 2:01:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New England to Napa Valley are 7 MUST visit Fall destinations in the USA. From vibrant foliage to wine country, these locales offer diverse experiences in the stunning autumn season

New England

Experience vibrant foliage, apple picking, and charming small towns in states like Vermont and Maine

Great Smoky Mountains

Witness a stunning leaf display, hike scenic trails, and explore historic towns

Aspen, Colorado

Embrace autumn with golden aspen trees, outdoor activities, and a cozy mountain ambiance

Napa Valley, California

Savor wine tasting, vineyard tours, and the harvest season's culinary delights

Blue Ridge Parkway

Drive through a tapestry of colors, enjoy picnics, and discover Appalachian culture

Door County, Wisconsin

Fall in love with Lake Michigan views, pumpkin patches, and local artistry

Shenandoah National Park

Hike along Skyline Drive, encounter wildlife, and immerse in fall's beauty in Virginia

