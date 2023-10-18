Moon Mystery: 7 SHOCKING Facts Of Our Lunar Friend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the moon's intriguing features, from its lack of atmosphere and extreme temperature shifts to its lunar quakes and unique water discoveries

The moon has virtually no atmosphere. It is composed of extremely thin traces of various gases which means

means there is no weather, wind, or air to breathe on the moon

During the lunar day, temperatures can soar up to about 127 degrees Celsius, while during the lunar night, they can plummet to around -173 degrees Celsius

A day on the moon, or a lunar day, lasts about 29.5 Earth days, followed by an equally long lunar night. This is due to the moon's synchronous rotation

Moonquakes are seismic activities on the moon, similar to earthquakes on Earth. They are thought to be caused by the gravitational interactions between the Earth and the moon

It suggests that a Mars-sized object collided with the early Earth, and the debris from this collision eventually coalesced to form the moonUnique Surface Features

The moon's surface is covered in craters, mountains, valleys, and vast plains known as maria. Some of these features, like the enormous South Pole-Aitken Basin

Recently it has been discovered evidence of water ice on the moon, primarily in permanently shadowed regions near the lunar poles