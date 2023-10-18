Dealing With India's Mental Health Problem

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a country renowned for its cultural diversity, India's mental health landscape is quietly undergoing a transformation. While the nation has made significant strides in healthcare, a glaring disparity in the availability of mental health professionals persists

Experts stress the importance of having at least 3 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people, yet India only boasts a mere 0.75 per 100,000.

In India, as in many parts of the world, mental health services are far from adequate

Low and middle-income countries (LMICs) bear a significant burden due to issues of availability, affordability, and various socio-cultural influences.

Mental health issues span a lifetime, from childhood conditions like autism and cognitive impairment to adult challenges such as depression, anxiety and substance misuse

WHO predicts that approximately 7.5% of Indians are affected by mental disorders, a number expected to rise to 20% in the near future.



This translates to 56 million Indians battling depression and 38 million grappling with anxiety disorders.

India accounts for 36.6% of global suicides, surpassing maternal mortality as the leading cause of death among women and teenage girls aged 15-19.



Mental health issues contribute to 2,443 disability-adjusted life years per 100,000 population in India, with an age-adjusted suicide rate of 21.1 per 100,000 people.

The urgency lies in recognizing the scale of the challenge and addressing it with compassion and awareness.

It's time to cast a light on the shadows, nurturing a nation that cares for not only its physical health but also the minds and emotions that define our humanity