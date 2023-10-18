Fineart LLC: Pioneering Energy Efficiency And Waste Reduction Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fineart LLC , headquartered in the heart of Dunedin, Florida, is on a mission to transform the way we view and utilize energy and resources. The company firmly believes that all waste is a waste of energy, as every resource requires energy for production, gathering, mining, or discovery. Fineart LLC has recently announced its expansion plans, marking a significant turning point in its journey.

Fineart LLC was traditionally a business-to-business (B2B) service provider, offering energy design, audit services and IoT-based energy management solutions to institutional clients. With a robust track record of success, Fineart LLC is now set to usher in a new era by extending its services to the broader consumer market. The company's expansion includes two groundbreaking initiatives: the launch of a user-friendly Energy Management SaaS app for consumer clients and the introduction of Energy Performance Contracts (EPC) services.

The highlight of Fineart LLC's expansion is the upcoming release of their Energy Management SaaS app, scheduled for launch before the end of the first quarter in 2024. This innovative app is designed with consumer clients in mind, providing a user-friendly platform that empowers individuals to take control of their energy consumption. The app will offer real-time insights into energy usage, recommend energy-saving measures, and integrate seamlessly with IoT devices to make energy management accessible and convenient for everyone.

Additionally, Fineart LLC is proud to introduce their Energy Performance Contracts (EPC) service. This groundbreaking offering allows the company to enter into agreements with clients to finance and implement energy efficiency projects in exchange for a share of the energy savings realized over a specified period. With this service, Fineart LLC aims to make energy-efficient upgrades more attainable for clients while sharing in the benefits of reduced energy costs and environmental impact.

Fineart LLC's journey towards transformation has been marked by a significant milestone – the successful completion of a funding round that raised $7.5 million. This round was led by UAE-based Eight Capital – FZCO, a testament to the company's vision and commitment to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.

"The world is at a critical juncture in terms of energy consumption and resource utilization. At Fineart LLC, we firmly believe that every resource is valuable, and we're committed to reducing waste and maximizing the efficient use of energy. With the support of Eight Capital – FZCO and our numerous partners, we're excited to bring our vision to more consumers and businesses alike," said Jeetash Haripersad, CEO of Fineart LLC.

The expansion of Fineart LLC signifies a significant step forward in promoting energy efficiency and sustainability at a consumer level. Fineart LLC's focus on creating accessible tools for individuals and businesses to manage their energy consumption will not only result in cost savings but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

Fineart LLC is a Dunedin, Florida-based company on a mission to revolutionize energy management and resource utilization. We firmly believe that all waste is a waste of energy, and are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses make more efficient and sustainable choices. Fineart LLC offers a range of services, including energy audits and IoT-based energy management solutions. With a strong commitment to reducing waste and maximizing the effective use of energy, Fineart LLC is poised to lead the way in sustainable energy practices.

