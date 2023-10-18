Disruptive Green Sustainable Ceramic Composite Material To Set New Standards In Aerospace Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovation Takes Flight – Unique Fireproof Ceramic Composite Unveiled for Aerospace Applications

- ARIS's CEO, Netra ShivakumarGREENSBORO, NC, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant breakthrough for the aerospace industry, ARIS Inc, a proven innovator in advanced materials, is proud to announce the development of a ground-breaking ceramic composite material, called ALEC2, that is 100% sustainable, green, fireproof, lightweight, and completely polymer free. Suitable for manufacturing a variety of aerospace products such as panels, as a component of a sandwich panel and cargo liners.This patent pending cutting-edge ceramic composite material represents a game-changing improvement in aerospace materials technology, addressing the industry's demand for sustainable and green solutions while providing increased fire safety and reducing costs.Key Features of ALEC2 Ceramic Composite Material:1.Sustainable and Green: ARIS's innovative ceramic composite material is a sustainable game-changer. Made from eco-friendly industrial mineral waste, ALEC2 is completely recyclable and reduces the carbon footprint associated with aerospace composite manufacturing.2.Fireproof: Safety is paramount in the aerospace industry, and ALEC2 is engineered to be fireproof, not just fire-resistant, providing unparalleled protection from fire hazards. This feature will undoubtedly contribute to increasing crew and passenger safety while significantly reducing the impact and risks of in-flight fire events.3.Lightweight: Lightweighting is crucial for fuel efficiency and overall aircraft performance. ALEC2 is exceptionally lightweight compared to aluminum and polymer-based composites. This means reduced fuel consumption and operational costs for airlines and other aircraft manufacturers.4.Polymer Free: Unlike many interior panel materials that rely on polymers, ALEC2 is entirely polymer free. This not only contributes to green sustainability but also eliminates the release of toxic fumes in the event of a fire event, for critical enhancement to passenger and crew safety.5.Strong: Can be nailed, machined and bonded.ARIS's CEO, Netra Shivakumar, expressed excitement about this innovation, saying, "We are proud to be at the forefront of a green and sustainable technology in the aerospace industry. Our new ceramic composite material is a testament to our commitment to help create a safer and enhanced environmentally responsible aviation sector. It's a win-win for both our clients and the planet."ARIS anticipates that this new material will have far-reaching implications across the aerospace materials industry. ALEC2 is expected to revolutionize ceramic composite product manufacturing, leading to safer and more sustainable aerospace industry for future generations.ARIS is a pioneering leader in the development of advanced materials for the aerospace and marine industry. With a dedication to sustainability, fire safety and innovation, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in composite materials technology.

