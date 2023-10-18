Badshah Pairs Up With Salman Khan For New Song In 'Tiger 3', Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian rapper, singer, and musician Badshah has reportedly agreed to sing in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. According to reports, the 37-year-old has slowed down his Bollywood projects a bit, however, couldn't say no to Pritam for the song. Badshah is set to sing a dance routine in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Pritam Chakraborty is rumored to have created the music.

What will be the song about?

The song will be a proper dance number as both Badshah and Pritam know how to deliver hits because they have never disappointed their fans. It is believed that this dance number will be similar to 'Swag Se Swagat' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Mashallah' from 'Ek Tha Tiger,' which would appear in the film's end credits.

Pritam-Badshah previous collaborations

Pritam and Badshah have previously collaborated on songs such as 'Selfie Le Le Re' from the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. They also paired up for the song 'The Break-Up Song' from the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

'Tiger 3' trailer



About 'Tiger 3'

'Tiger 3' is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi appear in the film. It is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film will be released in theatres on November 12, 2023.

