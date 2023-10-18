War 2 LEAKED Photos: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR-Starrer Film Shoot Commences

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) War 2 is an upcoming film directed by Ayan Mukherji, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. This movie serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit 'War' and is an integral part of the YRF spy universe, known for its portrayal of fictional RAW agents in various films.

Photos purportedly taken on the set of a movie called "War 2" have surfaced online, seemingly confirming that Ayan Mukerji is directing this film.

While Yash Raj Films has not officially confirmed the reports about "War 2," images were shared by users on Reddit and on 'X' (previously known as Twitter), showing Ayan Mukerji working on the project in Spain.

In the this picture, Ayan Mukerji can be seen walking the streets of Spain, accompanied by his team of Indian and international crew members.

Another image shows a famous location in Spain being transformed into a movie set for the cast and crew to use for filming.



Pictures from the movie's set have also surfaced online, hinting at the creation of a car chase scene.

The image reveals the preparations being made by the "War 2" film crew for a scene, which might entail a car chase, in Spain.

The presence of tires scattered on the ground further reinforces the notion of preparations for a car chase scene.

Alongside Hrithik and Jr NTR, reports suggest that Kiara Advani will join the cast for "War 2."

Additionally, there have been rumors that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan might make cameo appearances in the film.



According to a source cited by India Today, "War 2" is generating excitement because it will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring these three major stars together onscreen, creating an epic union of Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir.