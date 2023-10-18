THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston Revealed Iconic 'Salad' Recipe That She Had On Set Of FRIENDS For 'Decade'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The legacy of the iconic sitcom FRIENDS endures through its cult characters and memorable quotes, with Jennifer Aniston created the iconic Secret Salad. While the show wrapped up nearly two decades ago, people are still intrigued by what Jennifer Aniston ate for ten years on the set. Her co-star and close friend Courteney Cox opened up the beans about the salad, sharing the recipe and revealing how Jennifer ate that same salad for ten years.

The famous Cobb salad that became synonymous with Jennifer Aniston's daily routine on the FRIENDS set was unveiled by Courteney Cox in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Courteney marvelled at the control of diet by Aniston, emphasizing that she had the same salad for ten years. Cox humorously noted that the salad consumed by her co-star needs to be genuinely tasty and that it made Aniston eat it for ten years.

It appears Cox failed to reveal the right ingredients in the salad of Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston clarified the ingredients of her salad in an interview with digital publication Shape, stating that her viral salad recipe is false. Aniston shared, "I am sorry. I feel I am disappointing everybody, but that is not my salad. It looks delicious. But it is not the salad that I had on FRIENDS." The superstar further revealed that her famous salad consisted of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, garbanzo beans, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette. She added she would also sometimes add pecorino cheese to it.

Jennifer Aniston's secret salad, which she enjoyed for a decade on the FRIENDS set, remains a topic of fascination. Revealing the actual ingredients of her salad, Aniston allowed the netizens to make her salad even more viral.

