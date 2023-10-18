Navratri 2023: 5 Delicious Potato Dishes For Fasting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navratri fasting calls for grain-free, veg-only meals. Potatoes are a versatile savior! Discover 5 easy potato dishes to relish during this festive season.
Navratri fasting calls for grain-free, veg-only meals. Potatoes are a versatile savior! Discover 5 easy potato dishes to relish during this festive season.
To make potato peanut patties, mash potatoes, mix with crushed peanuts, spices, and form patties. Fry until golden for a crispy, savory snack!
Simplicity at its best! Aloo Jeera features boiled potatoes seasoned with cumin seeds, making it a delightful fasting option.
To make sweet potato halwa, boil and mash sweet potatoes, sauté with ghee, add sugar, cardamom, and cook until it thickens. Garnish with nuts!
This tangy potato-tomato curry is a savory treat, and you can pair it with sama rice or kuttu puris for a complete meal.
A popular fasting dish, this khichdi combines potatoes and sabudana (sago) with aromatic spices for a quick and flavorful meal.
