Kerala: Massive Landslide Hits Malappuram Due To Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Makappuram: A massive landslide occurred in Nilambur taluk in Malappuram due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday (Oct 18). As per reports, more people were trapped there. The ambulance and fire rescue teams reached the spot.

As the rescue operation was difficult, the information was informed to the National Disaster Response Force.

Four people were saved in a joint rescue effort. Two severely injured individuals were taken to Nilambur district hospital, while two with minor injuries were shifted to the primary health center. People living nearby were relocated to a relief camp.

A mock drill was carried out to assess disaster preparedness, the effectiveness of rescue operations, and camp setup. Twenty-five individuals from the Thrissur Regional Response Centre of the National Disaster Response, along with police, fire and rescue teams, civil defence, and trauma care departments, participated in the mock drill.

The drill was supervised by Deputy Collector Dr. Arun, Karuvarakundu Panchayat President VS Ponnamma, National Disaster Management Committee Team Commander MK Chauhan, Asst. Commander Sanjay Singh, Fire Officer VK Ritij, and Sub Inspector S. Manoj.

Deputy Collector S.S. Sarin, Junior Superintendent Nassar, Hazard Analyst Aditya, and others managed the District Disaster Management Office's control room regarding the landslide disaster.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the isolated places in the state today. The cyclonic pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep intensified and turned into a low pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea.

A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.