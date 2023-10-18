Savoring The Crunch: 7 Delicious Indian Dishes Made With Cashew

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cashew nuts, with their rich and creamy texture, have a special place in Indian cuisine. Here are 7 dishes that you can make with cashew nuts.
This regal Indian curry combines soft paneer cubes with a rich and creamy tomato-cashew gravy, creating a dish fit for royalty.
Cashews complement the earthy flavors of mushrooms and the slightly bitter taste of fenugreek leaves in a creamy sauce.
A sweet confection made from cashews and sugar, cut into diamond-shaped pieces, and often served during Indian celebrations.
These stuffed flatbreads are made with a filling of crushed cashews, spices, and herbs, providing a delightful crunch in every bite.
In this classic Mughlai dish, cashews are the secret ingredient that imparts a velvety texture to the chicken and a mild, nutty undertone to the sauce.
Blend ripe mangoes, cashews, yogurt, and a touch of honey for a tropical, nutty, and refreshing drink.
Create a simple yet flavorful rice dish with a generous helping of cashews, saffron, and aromatic spices to make any meal a special occasion.
