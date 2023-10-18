Rapidx On The Move: Revolutionizing Rail Travel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With a design speed of 180 kilometers per hour, the RRTS is a cutting-edge, high-frequency commuter transit system, offering high-speed intercity travel every 15 minutes, with potential for increased frequency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor on October 20, 2023.



This eagerly awaited project will commence at the Sahibabad RapidX Station in Uttar Pradesh. The foundation stone for this corridor was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019

The newly unveiled 17-kilometer section will establish a crucial link between Sahibabad and the 'Duhai Depot,' complete with essential stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai.



The launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India is a significant leap forward for the country's transportation infrastructure.

The RRTS project is a pivotal development for India, representing a cutting-edge rail-based, semi-high-speed, and high-frequency commuter transit system.



Regional Rapid Transit System has an impressive design speed of 180 kilometers per hour

RRTS is a transformative regional development initiative, ensuring high-speed intercity trains for commuters every 15 minutes. The frequency can be enhanced to every 5 minutes.

India's implementation of RRTS is state-of-the-art and world-class, offering safe, reliable, and modern intercity commuting solutions

Regional Rapid Transit System is comparable to the finest systems globally.



The launch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor represents a significant stride towards enhancing transportation and connectivity in the country.