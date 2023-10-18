OFFSITE Announces The Appointment Of John Pattison As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFFSITE, LLC, a managed technology infrastructure company (MSP, MSSP & Colo), has hired John Pattison as the Chief Operating Officer. The COO role is new to OFFSITE and John can be expected to bring workflow automation, driving efficiencies for both the company and their clients.

“As the company grows past 100 clients and 40 employees, we need someone with John's experience to integrate a wide range of applications and design controls to ensure quality of service. His background in dev/ops, app/dev and public cloud infrastructure, brings capabilities in high demand among our current customers.” - Joe Rickard, CEO

Pattison's previous experiences include West Monroe Partners, Nuveen and Chicago based Incapital, where he and OFFSITE's CEO, Joe Rickard worked together on the same management team.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the talented team at OFFSITE. By leveraging my background and experience in both financial services and technology, I look forward to continuing to strengthen our offerings while ensuring we deliver a first-class experience to our customers as a trusted IT partner.” – John Pattison, COO





Veteran Fintech Executive Joins OFFSITE to accelerate automation and scaling across public and private cloud infrastructure.

About OFFSITE : OFFSITE has over 100 active clients, generally located in the Chicago to Milwaukee corridor. The company owns and operates a tier III datacenter in Kenosha, with additional leased datacenters in Chicago and Denver. Beyond datacenter colocation, OFFSITE manages Azure, AWS & Google public cloud infrastructure for their clients. Kenosha Services include a fully staffed 24x7x365 Operations Center focused on managed cyber security, managed infrastructure, end-point user support. To learn more, visit us at OFF-SITE

Caitlyn Malecki

Sales Assistant & Marketing Coordinator



P: (262) 597-1294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

OFFSITE





Tags managed it services colocation cybersecurity cloud services data center managed help desk siem log management Related Links