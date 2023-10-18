Pixium Vision Announces The Launch Of A Process To Find Buyers

Paris, France, October 18, 2023 - 19:30 (CET ) - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX) (the " Company "), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that a tender process (appel d'offres) for the purpose of finding buyers to acquire the Company's business will be published tomorrow.

Having been unable to find financial investors within the restricted timeframe and in line with the Company's needs, a safeguard plan is no more an option. As a result, the Company will be requesting the conversion of safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde) into receivership (redressement judiciaire).

In this context, the deadline for submission of offers has been set by the court-appointed administrators to November 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (noon).

Interested candidates are invited to contact the court-appointed administrators, SCP Abitbol & Rousselet, represented by Joanna Rousselet, and Selarl FHB, represented by Hélène Bourbouloux.

Access to an electronic data room will be granted once the candidate has signed a confidentiality agreement and submitted a brief presentation of interest.

The market will be regularly informed of developments in the procedure and, more generally, of the Company's financial situation.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as“Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company's 2022 Annual Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website ( france) or on the Company's website.

For more information:

Follow us on @PixiumVision ;

Contacts