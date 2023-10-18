HIP Video Promo Presents: Xavier Toscano Drops Brand New Feel Good Music Video You Make Me Feel So Good

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the past decade, Xavier Toscano has taken the music world by storm with his high energy tracks and live performance and shows no signs of stopping.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Area pop singer-songwriter Xavier Toscano believes that pop music is the essential soundtrack of our lives. Growing up on the artists that defined modern pop, he knew early on that he wanted to contribute to producing that vibrant nectar of the gods-and he's done just that.

Over the past decade, Toscano has written, recorded, and performed songs that have found their way into our car speakers, earbuds, commercials, movies, and more. His cherished live performances leave audiences stunned and inspired by the sheer joy and energy emitted by this single-minded musician. Combining the best of rock, rap, R&B, reggae, and more, Toscano's music calls listeners from all backgrounds to get up and dance with him. Check out his most recent album, X Marks The Spot, a 29-song hit parade that'll get fans hyped to join in on his upcoming tour in their town.

The second track on X Marks The Spot, Xavier Toscano's“You Make Me Feel So Good” (feat. JoceLien) will have music listeners singing its title right back at it. An absolute 3-minute 30-second long moment of its own, the track kicks off with a funky, Daft Punk-inspired club beat. Toscano growls and coos out his call to arms for all clubgoers to celebrate what they love most about going out: the freedom of the feel-good times on the dance floor.

The music video for“You Make Me Feel So Good,” directed by Benjamin Jones, will inspire listeners to go have a blow-out night on the town with their squad. Decked out in flashy, tribal-print garb, Toscano and his dance crew own the disco-inspired dance floor with seductive and celebratory moves. Get ready to carried away by the energy of“You Make Me Feel So Good.”

