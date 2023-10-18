Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 prior to the market open on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 and referencing access code number 9079732. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 2, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 7886283.
Contacts:
Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer
(951) 686-6060
