Telinta Adds Encryption For Its Teliglobe Mobile Softphone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ITSPs can easily offer encrypted VoIP services with Telinta's TeliGlobe Mobile Softphone, plus IPsec VPN designed for VoIP interconnection.

- Alex Ferdman, CEO of TelintaSPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch and billing solutions for VoIP service providers, today announced new capabilities for its Encrypted VoIP solution, adding encryption for its TeliGlobe (tm) Mobile Softphone application.This enhancement gives Telinta customers the option to encrypt both SIP signaling and media for Mobile VoIP calling with TeliGlobe. The solution can offer end-to-end encryption for on-net calling.With Telinta's highly-flexible billing, VoIP providers can easily include encryption as a standard part of their services, or charge a premium as an added option that users can select.TeliGlobe includes:- Free download from the App Stores for both Android and iOS users- Easy In-App and online sign-up options for end users- Automatic configuration with user login or QR code- Maximized battery life with push notifications- Voice and video calling, with call recording- SMS, MMS, and free on-net messaging- Free peer-to-peer on-net calling- Optional prepaid balance indicator and balance replenishment- Speed dial, call transfers, three-way calling, call forwarding, call waiting, voicemail- Addressbook integration- Ring tone selections- Number re-writing for easy dialing- Multiple languagesTelinta's optional Voice VPN solution offers virtually unlimited number of IPsec VPN tunnels for secure VoIP interconnection, compatible with industry-leading VoIP Termination carriers.Both solutions are fully integrated with Telinta's robust portfolio of white label switching and billing for VoIP providers around the world. Telinta offers comprehensive training, and 24×7 technical support.“Mobile VoIP is one of the most attractive opportunities in our industry, and Telinta customers can now use encryption as an edge to win and retain customers,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta.“Whether you include encryption for free, or charge an additional fee, Telinta customers can control how and when encryption is deployed.”Mobile VoIP can be offered as a stand-alone service, or bundled together with Telinta's other cloud-based white label solutions such as Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, and other services. TeliGlobe is also integrated into Telinta's unique Virtual Office solution, enabling Telinta customers to easily offer Work-from-Home VoIP services, and more.TeliGlobe is part of Telinta's family of brandable softphone options for mobile, desktop, and web-based VoIP calling.For a free“Try Me” demo of TeliGlobe, please visit:About TelintaFounded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunks, Business and Residential VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Mobile and Desktop VoIP, and other hosted solutions. Please visit us at for more information.# # #Media Contact:Anthony StisoVice President of Marketing and SalesTelinta, Inc.tel: +1 973 467-3364

